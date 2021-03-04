Minister McConalogue welcomes almost €650k in funding for Donegal arts centres 

Contact
€650k in funding for Donegal arts centres
There has been a welcome for funding for Donegal arts' centres.
Welcoming almost €650k in funding for four Donegal arts centres, Minister Charlie McConalogue said: "This is positive news for the arts in Donegal. These organisations provide a tremendous service for enhancing and promoting arts within the county and these funding announcements will help these organisations during a very difficult period for the arts."
As part of a strategic funding for arts centres by the Arts Council, An Grianán Theatre received €258,000, Cairdeas na bhFidiléirí received €42,360, Earagail Arts Festival received €191,760 and the Regional Culture Centre received €150,000.
The Arts Council stated that the Strategic Funding grants would allow key organisations to stay afloat during the remaining months of the pandemic, adapt to the changing landscape, and renew their work for the future.
With continuing uncertainty around when audiences would be able to return to performances and exhibitions in person, flexibility and agility in pivoting to digital alternatives emerged as a strong theme in the programmes being proposed by the country’s key arts organisations.
