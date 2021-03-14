Three gardaí injured in Covid raid - cocaine found at the scene

Contact
Gardai were injured in Milford raid
Three gardaí were injured yesterday as they attempted to deal with a potential breaches of Public Health Regulations at a rented domestic property in Milford, yesterday, Saturday, March 13
Gardaí engaged with those present utilising the 4Es approach (engage, explain, encourage, enforce) in support of the Public Health Regulations.
During the course of engagement with those present at the dwelling three members of An Garda Síochána were assaulted.
Two members were brought to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for their injuries. A third member was treated at the scene for their injuries.
Two males in their 20s were arrested and taken to Milford Garda Station and have since been charged. They are due to appear before Letterkenny District Court on March 29.
A third male, in his late teens, was arrested during this incident for public order offences. He has since been released without charge pending consideration for the Adult Caution scheme.
A small quantity of cocaine was seized during the incident.
A number of FPN’s for breaches of Public Health Regulations will be issued in due course.
Investigations are ongoing.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.