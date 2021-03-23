Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

New system to extend Donegal garda reach right across Europe

Law enforcers here now have full access to the Schengen Information System

New system to extend Donegal garda reach right across Europe

New system will help local gardaí

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardaí in Donegal are now able to extend their reach right across Europe in the war against crime.

They gained full access to the Schengen Information System (SIS II) on March 15, after the EU Council approved the Irish Government’s request to join the system on December 10, 2020.

The Schengen Information System is the most commonly used IT system to control public security in Europe, which enables law enforcement agencies to check and share data on banned, missing, and wanted individuals as well as lost, stolen, and misappropriated objects or vehicles in 30 EU and associated Schengen countries.

Ireland is not a member of the Schengen borderless area, but it partakes in policing cooperation measures that are part of the Schengen Agreement and from now on acquire and submit data under SIS II.

An Garda Síochána has incorporated the PULSE and Garda National Immigration Bureau databases with SIS II, and members of the Garda and the Border Management Unit and Immigration Service (ISD) personnel will now have access to SIS data on their workplaces.

Ireland has also established the SIRENE Bureau (Supplementary Information Request at the National Entries), connected to other bureaus of Member States. It operates 24/7 to coordinate and share information related to the alerts.

Previously, Ireland and the United Kingdom did not have full access to the Schengen Information System before, limiting them to use it for law enforcement purposes only. However, the UK does not have any access since January 1 after it became a non-EU member.

A spokesperson for Letterkenny Garda Station today welcomed the development saying it had already been successfully used in Cavan and Bandon.

"Having access to the Schengen Information System gives the gardaí and our law enforcement colleagues throughout Europe instant access to real time police data and intelligence to swiftly deal with issues of serious crime with potential links to other European countries," he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie