Easter public worship 'absolutely not advisable'

A Donegal GP has strongly advised people living in the peninsula against crossing the border to attend Holy Week or Easter ceremonies.

Dr Paul Grant, whose practice is in Buncrana Medical Centre, made his call following a spike in positive Covid-19 cases in south Inishowen, which has the fifth-highest infection rate in the state.

The Diocese of Derry, which encompasses Inishowen, announced a return to public worship from Friday (March 26), however, Dr Grant said attending such ceremonies was “absolutely not advisable”.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Dr Grant said: “I think, unfortunately, this is not the time for people to be gathering in churches in Inishowen or in Derry, definitely not.

“I am aware they are having services in Derry. I think it is a bad idea for that to happen, for a number of reasons. It is unnecessary travel and Derry has it's own problems with the virus. It is a very pertinent issue because of our location. The opportunity is there and the temptation is there to attend religious ceremonies. People will want to go but I think it is absolutely not advisable.”

Dr Grant added the “brief lull” in positive Covid-19 cases in Inishowen had been followed by another spike “before and since St Patrick's Day”.

He said: “Just today, I asked our Practice Manager for a quick survey of the Covid-19 figures since March 8. In that time, to date, Buncrana Medical Centre sent 340 tests and 57 of those were positive. That gives us a positivity of 17%, which is way above the national average. We are still definitely seeing a spike, an increase in numbers coming in and people going for swabs.

“The cause of the spike is somewhat anecdotal. However, there has been evidence of parties in the last few weeks, birthday parties and gatherings.

“There may also be a feeling around of 'well it's nearly over'. People are fatigued and fed up, which is very understandable. They are meeting up socially, in small groups and large groups, because of this fatigue.

“The other thing about this virus is that this particular variant, which is out there now, is so much more transmissible than the previous one. It just takes the very slightest bit of contact and someone who is a close contact will pick up the virus. People need to stay positive about the whole thing and stay separate, wash their hands and wear their masks,” advised Dr Grant.

Dr Grant appealed to people to avoid social gatherings “at all costs”.

He added: “Any social gatherings, even garden gatherings, are potential problems but certainly indoor gatherings are a disaster. We are just not ready for that yet and in the country.

“Vaccines are being rolled out. We are trying our best to get the vaccines and we are restricted in how many we can get. That is difficult and disappointing for everyone. However, even with the vaccines, at this level of Covid-19, it is not an answer to the problem at the moment. We should all carry on with the basics, do the basics and do them very well.

“We have Easter coming up and that is a big, big temptation. However, we have the schools open and I think everyone's number one priority to keep the schools open.

“If the virus is in the community in high numbers, it is going to get into the schools. Unfortunately, in spite of the best efforts of the schools, it is going to get in there. Everyone has their own priorities and for a lot of people that priority is the schools remaining open. If there is increased community spread of Covid-19, it is going to hit the schools and the schools will be closed again. Other people want to open restaurants and bars reopened and that will not happen either,” said Dr Grant.

Inishowen Superintendent Goretti Sheridan said An Garda Síochána in the peninsula had been approached by the post-primary schools over concern about the recent Covid-19 spike.

She said: “There is an increase in traffic on the roads, that is very evident. The guidelines say work from home if you can but that is not possible for everybody.

“I know the post-primary schools are concerned because they have been in contact with us. There are also concerns there are parties going on, across Donegal, not just Inishowen. People are meeting up and it is not all teenagers. However, that is only one element of it.

“We all have a responsibility for our movements, what we are doing and why we are going places. Are all of our journeys essential? Everybody has a responsibility. Parents have a responsibility to know where their children are. Some people are religiously abiding by the rules and others are not and there is going to be a price to pay with these new variants. We are getting reports of house parties, shebeens and smaller building sites and An Garda have a responsibility to investigate these.

“In relation to the checkpoints, we had one woman who presented at one of our checkpoints in the last week who was fleeing a difficult domestic situation and and that merits every checkpoint we do, if it means someone can speak to us and look for help from us. No-one has to stay at home if it is not safe. Anyone, female, male, any age can seek help from An Garda,” said Superintendent Sheridan.

In a statement to Donegal Live, the HSE confirmed: “With regards to the recent cases of Covid-19 notified in Inishowen, some of these cases are due to schools returning but most are due to people socialising.

“We still have a way to go with regards to reducing covid infections in our community and we not want the North West to be left behind.

“It is more important than ever that we hold firm, protect each other and follow the public health guidelines. Social distancing, wearing face coverings and hand-washing play a crucial role. Limiting our number of contacts plays a vital role in reducing the spread of this virus. We can get through this together if we all do our part.”