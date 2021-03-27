Support local community activities while being in with a chance to win €1,000 monthly

Contact

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A draw has been launched to raise much-needed funds for activities at Leghowney Hall.

The draw is limited to 200 tickets which give entry to all 10 monthly draws for €1,000. There are various ways to pay, from ten monthly payments of €20; two payments of €100 or a single one-off payment of €200. 

A spokesperson said: "Since 1937 Leghowney Hall has been at the centre of this rural community. Now, in 2021, the Hall is looking forward to continuing to play a central role providing social activities to the community into the future.

"From the beginning, amateur Drama, music and dancing were the main activities. In recent years more activities have been added. These include a social dance "The Hooley" every month and a Country Market every two weeks. Keep fclasses, karate, dog training classes are held regularly. The 8km Leghowney Loop Walk and new playground are firm favourites with regular walkers.

"Leghowney has recently been selected as a Wi-Fi and High Speed Broadband Hub which will make us a more connected community and allow local people and students to have the most modern connectivity. The committee has recently added a fully equipped Digital Hub for classes and learning and enhanced our drama facilities at the hall.

"Unfortunately due to the present pandemic our income from events has come to a standstill and we find ourselves in need of financial aid. We hope that you will help us to achieve the necessary finances to keep our community hall alive."

Anyone who wishes to enter can go to https://forms.gle/oRATBEHpyVQ9qkkg7 and follow the insturctions.


 
 

