Damage caused to vehicles after forklift driven around business premises during burglary

Donegal gardaí appealing for information after two burgalries in the same area

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw three males in the area on Saturday evening or who may have dashcam footage that could be of use to contact Buncrana garda station on 074 9320540

Gardaí are appealing for information after a forklift truck was driven around a business premises after three men broke into it.

The incident took place at Looking Glass Brae in Buncrana on Saturday, April 10 between 9pm and 10.30pm. CCTV footage shows three men entering the premises and driving a forklift truck around. Damage was caused to four vehicles parked on the premises which may have been caused by the forklift.

Gardaí are also appealing for information into a burglary at a warehouse at about 8.45 pm in the same area on Saturday. CCTV shows three men entering the premises after smashing a rear window with a brick. Minor damage was caused but nothing was stolen from the premises.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw three men in the area on Saturday evening or who may have dashcam footage that could be of use to contact Buncrana garda station on 074 9320540 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

