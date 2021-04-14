Donegal student offered full scholarships to four prestigious colleges in America

Contact
Left to right: Principal Mícheál Ó Giobúin, mother Harriet with Liam and father, Shaun Ó hAnnagáin and vice-principal, Róise Nic Lochlainn
The school community of Coláiste Ailigh, Letterkenny, were delighted to discover that head boy, Liam Ó hAnnagáin has been offered full scholarships to four prestigious colleges in America.
Princeton University, Yale University, Dartmouth College and Brown University have all offered Liam full scholarships, including travel, tuition, accommodation and book fees.
Liam has decided to attend Yale where he intends to study Philosophy with English and Maths.
The incredible offers stand testament to Liam's exemplary academic and extracurricular achievements throughout his time in Coláiste Ailigh.
