Women’s health must be a priority for health services says Donegal TD

Independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle, has welcomed the review of Governance arrangements for gynaecology services at Letterkenny University Hospital.

“We need to make sure that women’s health is a priority in all of our health services because we’ve seen too many terrible cases over the last number of years when women’s health care has not been prioritised.”

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) announced last week that it will carry out the review to make sure the Health Service Executive (HSE), Saolta University Health Care Group and the hospital are implementing the recommendations of an external review into gynaecology service failures at the hospital.

“It is important to follow up on the procedures put in place, to make sure they are bringing about the changes that are needed,” said the Killybegs-based deputy.

Deputy Pringle has also recommended in the past that restoring some health services to community hospitals would ensure timely access to services while also reducing waiting lists and demands on Letterkenny University Hospital.

“While it would still be necessary for some women to go to Letterkenny University Hospital, many treatments could be done in local community hospitals, as had been done in the past,” he said.