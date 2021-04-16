Ibec calls on business to prepare for National Workplace Wellbeing Day 2021

Ibec, the group the represents Irish business, is calling on business to get ready for the 7th National Workplace Wellbeing Day, taking place on Friday 30 April 2021.

The only national day in the EU specifically dedicated by business to shining a spotlight on employee health and wellbeing, it is marked by companies across Ireland celebrating with a range of health and wellbeing activities in the workplace, with up to 1000 companies participating annually.

With just two weeks to go, Ibec CEO Danny McCoy, said: “The uncertainty posed by Covid disruptions over the past 12 months has presented challenges to the mental and physical wellbeing of our communities. Isolation, burnout, stress and anxiety are all major concerns for employers and employees alike, and businesses recognise that they have important responsibility in supporting staff through these challenging times.

“Ibec launched the first National Workplace Wellbeing Day in 2015 with the purpose of encouraging businesses across Ireland to not only to mark on a given day the importance of wellbeing across organisations, but to develop continuous multi-annual programmes to achieve these outcomes.

“We understand that a positive, proactive approach to the promotion of mental and physical wellbeing can lead to benefits for individuals and organisations, including improvements in productivity, employee engagement and reduced levels of absenteeism, among others.

“Never has embedding a sustainable approach to wellbeing been so important to organisations as they support their staff through the pandemic and we’re calling on businesses from across Ireland to show their support for this important event.”

Sample activities for National Workplace Wellbeing Day 2021 include:

• Online meditation and mindfulness practice

• Online guided fitness sessions

• Virtual connect sessions including team lunches, water cooler or coffee break moments

• Online briefings and live Q&A sessions with wellbeing practitioners

• Internal competitions (baking, healthiest dish, share your workstation, fitness related. etc.)

• Online access to medical, counselling and nutrition advice

• Lunchtime 5K - encourage your staff to share a photo of their safe social distancing walk at lunch, and share a collage with us on twitter by using #WorkWell21

To participate,

