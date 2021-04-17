A dry and fresh Saturday morning but rainy spells expected in the west later this afternoon

This morning will be fresh and sunny so get out and about while the going is good. Met Éireann are forecasting that the day may turn cloudy later on.

However, it is forecast to stay dry in most places for much of the day, but some rain and drizzle will gradually push into western coastal parts this evening.

Dry for many today with hazy sunshine, best of which across the east. Cloud increasing from the west with rain developing on western coasts this afternoon, slowly spreading over western parts of Munster, Ulster and much of Connacht through the evening. Highs of 10 to 13 degrees.

Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with mostly moderate southerly winds, fresher in western coastal parts

It will continue being cloudy tonight with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading eastwards. There'll be some mist too, with lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in mostly moderate southerly winds, fresher in western coastal parts.