Stobart Air is under new ownership

Airline operates fleet of 13 aircraft from Donegal, Belfast, Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Kerry airports

Donegal Airport/Aerfort Dhún na nGall

Stobart Air, which operates flights into Donegal airport is under new ownership, it has been announced. 

Stobart Air’s majority owner Esken has reached a deal with Isle of Man group Ettyl to sell the airline.

The airline operates a fleet of 13 aircraft from Belfast, Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Kerry and Donegal airports in Ireland, as well as operating across 13 UK airports. 

In a statement they said: “Stobart Air is pleased that this transaction is now concluded and a new owner of the airline is in place. This transaction is a significant testament to, and endorsement of, the value Ettyl see in our airline, in our product, in the service we provide and importantly, in our people.

“Under new ownership, the airline is now well positioned to embrace new opportunities as markets return and economies begin to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

“Given the role we play and the service we provide in franchise flying and delivering regional connectivity, there is significant opportunity for growth and network development as we continue to operate the existing Aer Lingus Regional franchise through to 31 December 2022.”

Pre-Covid, Stobart Air, operator of Aer Lingus Regional, operated over 900 flights weekly across 30 routes throughout Ireland, the UK and Western Europe.

Flying has been reduced as a result of reduced demand and in line with official travel guidelines during the pandemic.

These key routes improve connectivity, choice and flexibility for all travellers, they say. 

