Gardaí issue appeal following large gathering of youths drinking in Donegal seaside location

Gardaí have issued an appeal to parents and guardians in Donegal about the possible consequences of underage drinking - as well as Covid-19 related risks.

This follows an incident on Saturday evening when a large gathering of youths took place at the football pitch and at the beach in Culdaff.

According to Buncrana gardaí, the youths had a quantity of alcohol in their possession.

In a posting on its facebook page, An Garda Siochana Donegal added: “Besides the fact that these young people are not the legal age to drink alcohol, such gatherings pose a risk to the youths themselves, their family circle and also the wider community as Covid-19 has not gone away!

“We are appealing to parents/guardians to speak to/advise their youths in relation to the potential consequences of underage drinking and also in relation to meeting up in groups and the associated risks due to Covid-19.”