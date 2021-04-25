Gardaí issue appeal following large gathering of youths drinking in Donegal seaside location

Contact
Gardaí found a group of youths with alcohol
Gardaí have issued an appeal to parents and guardians in Donegal about the possible consequences of underage drinking - as well as Covid-19 related risks.
This follows an incident on Saturday evening when a large gathering of youths took place at the football pitch and at the beach in Culdaff.
According to Buncrana gardaí, the youths had a quantity of alcohol in their possession.
In a posting on its facebook page, An Garda Siochana Donegal added: “Besides the fact that these young people are not the legal age to drink alcohol, such gatherings pose a risk to the youths themselves, their family circle and also the wider community as Covid-19 has not gone away!
“We are appealing to parents/guardians to speak to/advise their youths in relation to the potential consequences of underage drinking and also in relation to meeting up in groups and the associated risks due to Covid-19.”
