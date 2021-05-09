Two additional Covid deaths notified today

Contact
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of two additional deaths related to Covid-19.
There has been a total of 4,921 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
There is no county breakdown today.
As of midnight, Saturday, May 8, the HPSC has been notified of 514 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
There has now been a total of 252,809* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
259 are men / 248 are women
75% are under 45 years of age
The median age is 28 years old
As of 8am today, 116 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of May 7, 1,799,190 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
1,305,178 people have received their first dose
494,012 people have received their second dose
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 8 cases. The figure of 252,809 confirmed cases reflects this.
