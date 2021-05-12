Get your INISH TIMES for all the peninsula's news and sport

Contact
Maidin mhaith.
This week's Inish Times is now available in local shops and online at: https://epaper.donegallive.ie/.
Government urged to hold a Public Inquiry into Mica
Donegal County Council grants planning permission for controversial asphalt plant
Carndonagh walk-in Covid-19 test centre up and running
Homeowners urge contractors and Donegal County Council to boycott mica brick company
Trail Gazers project strives ahead
20 page special on the return of Gaelic football
Regionalised league Bonner's barometer for Ulster Championship, and much, much more.
