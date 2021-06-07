Met Éireann issues blight warning for Donegal

Met Éireann has issued a blight warning for Donegal.
The forecaster says that weather conditions will be conducive to the spread of potato blight this week.
The blight is expected to occur in southern and western counties from tomorrow Tuesday until Friday, June 11.
The warning also covers counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo Sligo and Wexford.
