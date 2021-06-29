Major power cut hits over 2,000 customers in Donegal

Power cuts affect Donegal customers
A major power cut has left hundreds of homes and businesses in Donegal without power.
Shortly before 5.00 pm today, a major outage occurred in the Gortlee area of Letterkenny.
According to ESB Networks, 2,379 customers are affected.
A spokesperson said: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."
It is estimated that power will be restored by 8.30 pm.
