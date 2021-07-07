CPO agreed for long-awaited Buncrana Three School Campus site

An Bord Pleanala has approved a compulsory purchase order for a site for the long awaited Three School Campus in Buncrana.

The site, which is just over 10 acres in size, is opposite what is known locally as 'The General's Shop' on the left of the Causeway Road as you leave Buncrana heading towards Carndonagh.

Crana College, Colaiste Chinneal Eoin and Gaelscoil Bun Chranna will be located at the site.

Welcoming the decision, local councillor and Donegal ETB member Cllr Rena Donaghey said it is a very positive development.

Cllr Donaghey said: "The acquisition of a site is ongoing for many years now, securing a site was always key and I thank Minister Norma Foley for progressing this, in her short while in office.

"I hope the landowners will be properly remunerated, nobody wants to have their land taken by compulsory purchase.

"This land has been in the ownership of the owner's name for over 300 years, and I said to the Department from day one that I wanted to see them being generous and fair with the owners, they are very decent, ordinary people, and this is prime land that many would be willing to purchase.

"The wheels can now start turning as in moving to finalise any issues, move to planning and then to tendering and building etc.

"Donegal ETB will be delighted as they have put a huge amount of time and energy into securing a site for the 3 schools, 2 of which are under the control of Donegal ETB. .

"Crana College has many of their classes in prefabs, toilets are inadequate, parking is a huge problem, especially for coaches, students and staff are in very cramped conditions. This was particularly challenging during Covid-19.

"Colaiste Chineal Eoghain and an Gael Cholaiste, Buncrana will be delighted by this decision also.

"The provision of this major development will provide much needed work for the many skilled workers in Buncrana and Inishowen many of whom don't currently have jobs."

Minister for Agriculture and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue said: "This is fantastic news for the school staff, students and parents and for the wider Buncrana community. I look forward to this project moving ahead."

Donegal TD and former Minister for Education, Joe McHugh said: "Congratulations to Kevin Cooley, Éabha Ní Mhonacháin, Úna Ní Mhaoildeirg Uí Cheallaigh, the school teams, parents, students and wider community who have been so dedicated and committed to this project and have continued to fight for this progression.

"I wish to acknowledge the work of the Department of Education, Donegal County Council and members of the local community, like former Town Councillor Michelle Bradley, who campaigned for this school building project over the years."