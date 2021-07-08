Opening her valedictory address as Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil) described last year as “extremely tough for everyone”.

She added that her husband Patrick and her family had been a “tower of strength, support and patience over the year,” and were always there to support her in her role as Cathaoirleach.

Recalling the sudden death of her own brother, Cllr Donaghey, extended condolences to the families who lost a loved one “as a consequence of this wretched virus”, on behalf of herself and Donegal County Council.

Cllr Donaghey said it had been an “honour” for her to be elected Cathaoirleach in June 2020, as she put on record again her thanks and appreciation, and that of the Council, for everyone on the front-line who gave so much of their “time, energy and resilience” to supporting the community since March 2020.

She said: “As Cathaoirleach, it has been amazing to be a witness to the effort and work undertaken, much of it above and beyond the call of duty. So, thank you to one and all. While the clapping on doorsteps may no longer be a feature of these strange times, that does not mean that the work is going unnoticed.

“When life again resets into our new normal, I for one, will be advocating for a proper national acknowledgement of the contribution of the so many who stepped up during these times.”

Cllr Donaghey stressed there had been many important positive initiatives, achievements and successes in the past year.

These included: the commercial rates waiver and start up grants for struggling businesses; work on the development of digital hubs, such as the one about to get underway in Buncrana; the launch of our new Dun na nGall (DNA) county branding; and the important supports put in place to tackle domestic violence.

“Much of this I think we can, at times, take for granted, and just expect the service to be there. But we must never forget, that it takes a very dedicated staff, an awful lot of work, and good leadership to ensure that our quality of life and level of opportunity in County Donegal, is not only maintained, but continues to improve.

“It has been my privilege to lead, and be the representative of the Donegal County Council team, for the past 12 months. I want to thank that team, now with its new Chief Executive, John McLaughlin, for their tremendous support, over the past year: Anne Marie Crawford, Joe Peoples, all of the directors, and the Information Systems team, especially Daragh McDonagh,” she said.

Cllr Donaghey also thanked her colleague councillors, for their courtesy and support over the year.

“In particular, I want to say thank you to Councillor Jordan for his support and work as Leas-Chathaoirleach.

“Above all however, I want to thank the people of Donegal for their support.”