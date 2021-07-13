Fears of suspected mica in Dungloe housing estate

Fears of suspected mica in Dungloe housing estate

Mica an issue in Donegal

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Residents at the Gort na Mona housing estate in Dungloe are concerned that their homes may be effected by mica, a meeting of the Glenties Municipal District heard earlier today, Tuesday.
Cathaoirleach Marie Therese Gallagher said that investigations have commenced and are ongoing at the council housing estate.

Cllr Gallagher said that a report is due to be compiled based on the findings of the investigation.
“I would ask that when that report is done that we have an emergency meeting ourselves regarding the outcome. Hopefully it isn't mica. Hopefully that is not what we are dealing with here but it is very, very important for us as members to get on top of that at as early a stage as possible.”

