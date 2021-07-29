Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Donegal gardaí seize €17,300 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Ramelton 

Haul follows the search of a house

Donegal gardaí seize €17,300 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Ramelton 

Some of the items discovered in Ramelton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

An Garda Síochána have seized €17,300 worth of suspected cannabis herb under Operation Tara following the search of a house in Ramelton yesterday, Wednesday July 28.

Shortly after 12.30pm  members of the Milford District Drugs Unit carried out a search of a property at Pound Street.

During the course of this search they discovered €17,300 worth of suspected cannabis herb (pending analysis), along with a small number of cannabis plants and other drug paraphernalia.

All items have been seized and will be sent for forensic analysis.

A man in his early 50s was arrested in connection with this seizure the same day.

He has since been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2.

The focus is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Anyone who has information regarding drug dealing within their community is asked to report such matters to their local Garda station or by contacting the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

