GoFundMe campaign set up to raise money to oppose Donegal asphalt plant

Campaigners lodging objections through An Bord Pleanála

The site of the proposed Inishowen asphalt plant

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help residents raise funds to appeal the granting of planning permission for an asphalt plant in Inishowen.

The plant, located in Burnfoot, was given the go-ahead by council planners despite opposition from local residents on both sides of the border.

Campaigners are now lodging fresh objections through An Bord Pleanála to halt plans for the new plant.

They said: "Our fundraiser is to support the cost of appealing the granting of planning permission by Donegal County Council to the building of an Asphalt Plant in South Inishowen, Co. Donegal. 

"Each appeal costs €220 to submit to An Bord Pleanála, and we have approx half a dozen or so appeals being prepared by residents who paid the initial €20 to Donegal Council Council to object to the planned development. Now only those who objected formerly can appeal. 

"The appeals need to be water-tight to have any chance of success- at least one appeal has engaged professional support of a specialist agency. This fund may also contribute to that cost.

"If any funds are remaining and the campaign needs to continue beyond appeal funds may be used to support legal costs. 

"Please support our united efforts as a community of residents to halt what we believe will be a threat to our beautiful homes, wonderful environment we share and the health of our natural countryside.

"All money raised will go to pay for the cost of Appeal.

"Thank you. Go Raibh Mile Maith Agaibh."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

