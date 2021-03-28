OBITUARY: Parish of Doe says farewell to its oldest resident

There was great sadness in the Dunfanaghy and Creeslough areas recently on hearing of the news of the death of Bridget McBride Knocknafaugher, Dunfanaghy in her 103rd year.

Bridget was 102-years-old and was the oldest person in the Parish of Doe. Bridget was predeceased by her husband John and her daughter Ellen and two children who died in infancy.

Bridget and her late husband John were married during the emergency in World War 2 and they reared a family of 11 children two of whom died in infancy. They had 26 grandchildren, 57 greatgrandchildren and 12 great greatgrandchildren.

Bridget was a well-known and respected member of the local community who was born on June 29, 1918 and the world was a very different place when Bridget was born, The Great War was reaching its bloody climax. It was just two years before the 1916 Rebellion took place in Ireland and sowed the seeds for the War of Independence which would eventually lead to Partition and the formation of the Irish State - a traumatic time in Ireland’s history.

Donegal and indeed all of rural Ireland was a much simpler place and a far cry from the technological advanced age that we now live in.

Bridget saw many changes over her lifetime in this quiet corner of Donegal, World War 2, the coming of the motor car, rural electricity, the emergence of the telephone and the space race. She lived through depressions and boom times for the country.

When Bridget was born the Spanish Flu Pandemic was sweeping the world and it’s interesting to note that Bridget died on Mothering Sunday 2021 in her home in Knocknafuagher surrounded by her loving and caring family as another deadly Pandemic Covid -19 continues to sweep the world.

The restrictions meant that not all of her family were able to attend the church for her Funeral Mass.

In his Homily at her Mass, Fr. John Joe Duffy praised Bridget’s family for the great care that they had given their mother over the last few years.

On behalf of the family he thanked the home help staff who had assisted Bridget in the last few years, and the community for all their messages of support and sympathy over the days of the wake and funeral.

He said that in her lifetime Bridget would have known people who would have had lived through the Great Hunger of the 1840’s and the later famines of the 1870’s. Bridget was baptised in Doe Chapel and owing to her longevity Bridget had spent more time worshipping in Doe Church than St. Michael’s Church was standing.

Great welcome

Fr. John Joe said there was always a great welcome in the McBride family home at Knocknafaugher.

Bridget had worked hard in life cleaning in the Shandon Hotel, Atlantic House and the Sheephaven Hotel in her younger days.

Bridget, who was a pioneer, always liked to dress well even in later years and she enjoyed the simple things in life such as going to the bingo or listening to music.

She had a great generosity of heart and enjoyed when her family came to visit her home nestling in the foothills of the Derryveagh Mountains.

The deepest sympathy of the community is extended to her daughters Bridget, Rita, Margaret and Agnes, sons Neil, Paddy, John and Jimmy, in-laws to her grandchildren, great grandchildren, great grandchildren and to her entire family circle and friends.

Her Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church in Creeslough on Tuesday last was concelebrated Fr. John Joe Duffy C.C. St. Michael’s and Fr. Martin Doohan P.P. Holy Cross Church Dunfanaghy. Burial took place in Doe Cemetery.

- Moses Alcorn