OBITUARY: One of nature's gentlemen - John Rua Gallagher

Widespread regret was occasioned by the recent death of John Rua Gallagher, Quay Road, Dungloe, which took place in the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

Aged 88 years, John had been unwell for a period previous to his passing. A native of Leffin, Dungloe, he was a member of a well known local family.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Sadie in September 2019 and also by his brother Patrick Vincent.

A most industrious and hard working person, John emigrated in his youth and worked in Perth, Scotland for a few years.

He returned home in 1955, got married and he and Sadie set up a family home at Quay Road, Dungloe. He then spent some time working with McMahon Contractors at Ballymahon, Co Longford.

John came back to Donegal and took up employment with the former Donegal Concrete Quarries at Fanmore, Dunfanaghy, which was owned at that time by two local men, the late Dinny Sonny Boyle and Dinny Greene, Dungloe.

After they sold the business to Cassidy brothers, John remained on as foreman, until he retired when he reached 65 years, after 34 years service.

He always had a keen interest in farming and kept some cattle at the Leffin and always enjoyed driving his tractor. A most talented musician, one of John’s great passions was his local Crickamore band, which he joined as a young boy and had a lifetime of service totalling 66 years in the band.

John was always good humoured, an outstanding neighbour and could be described as one of nature’s gentlemen.

His funeral took place to the family plot in Dungloe cemetery, following Mass in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe, celebrated by Rev. Fr. Aodhan Cannon P.P, who also officiated at the graveside.

Soloist at the funeral was Lisa Philbin. Members of the Crickamore band, keeping social distancing, escorted his funeral cortège from his home to the church and after Mass to the cemetery.

John is survived by his son Pat in Leffin, daughters Grace and Margaret, both living in Kells, Co Meath, sister Frances in England, grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces and a large number of relatives and friends, to whom deepest sympathy is extended.

- David Alcorn