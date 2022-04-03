Ann-Marie McGlynn wins Omagh half marathon

Ann-Marie McGlynn won the Spar Omagh half marathon on Sunday afternoon.

The Letterkenny AC woman took victory in one hour, 22 minutes and 41 seconds.

McGlynn previously won the event with a course record 78:28 in 2018.

“It was about getting the long run in,” she said after winning on Sunday.

“That was a day for running fast. It’s a rolling course and it’s not easy.

“I had no races or group training through Covid, but I kept going. It’s great having races back now again.”

Last year, McGlynn missed out on a place at the Olympic Games in Tokyo by inches. In attempting to qualify in the women’s marathon, McGlynn was just four seconds off the required time.

In the men’s half marathon in Omagh, John McElhill of Finn Valley AC was seventh overall with his 1:12:38 earning him the win in the M45 category.

In the 5km races, held alongside the half marathon, there was double delight for Finn Valley AC.

Gerard Gallagher took victory in 16:03, winning by five seconds from Loughview’s Ethan Dunn with Adrian Scullion, of Knockmany Running Club, third in 16:15.

Natasha Kelly was the first female home, the Finn Valley AC ace winning in 17:32.

Meanwhile in Manchester, there was a notable run by Eoghain McGinley of Letterkenny AC. McGinley finished in fifth spot in a time of 2:24:59.

McGinley came through 10k in 33:51 and passed the mid-point in 1:11:43.

Cora Scullion from Omagh Harriers was second female in 18:35.