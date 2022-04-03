Donegal athletes claim five titles at National Spring Throws

Adrienne Gallen won the junior women's hammer. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Lifford-Strabane AC won four of the six hammer titles at the National Spring Throws Competition in Templemore on Sunday.
Brendan O’Donnell, Cormac O’Donnell, Adrienne Gallen and Caoimhe Gallen were all celebrating gold, as was Gavin McLaughlin of Finn Valley in the discus.
Brendan O’Donnell reached out to 59.72m to win the senior men’s javelin title. His winning throw came at his third attempt.
Clonliffe’s Simon Gilligan was his nearest rival, throwing a best of 57.11m.
Cormac O’Donnell won the junior men’s hammer with a 51.20m effort. A 50.87m from Azuolas Varnili from Templemore took silver.
Adrienne Gallen was the winner of the junior women’s hammer, landing a best of 49.17m in her second attempt meaning she was a comfortable victor.
Her sister, Caoimhe, threw out to 50.29m to win the youth women’s hammer while Una O’Donnell and Muireann McBride were fourth and fifth.
Finn Valley AC’s McLaughlin won the senior men’s ndiscus as he launched out to 43.56m.
