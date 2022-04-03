Search

03 Apr 2022

Donegal athletes claim five titles at National Spring Throws

Five Donegal athletes threw winning efforts in Tullamore

Donegal athletes claim five titles at National Spring Throws

Adrienne Gallen won the junior women's hammer. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

03 Apr 2022 9:12 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Lifford-Strabane AC won four of the six hammer titles at the National Spring Throws Competition in Templemore on Sunday.

Brendan O’Donnell, Cormac O’Donnell, Adrienne Gallen and Caoimhe Gallen were all celebrating gold, as was Gavin McLaughlin of Finn Valley in the discus.

Brendan O’Donnell reached out to 59.72m to win the senior men’s javelin title. His winning throw came at his third attempt.

Three more golds for Donegal juvenile athletes in Athlone

Riona Doherty and Joseph Gillespie of Finn Valley AC along with Lifford-Strabane AC’s Ashleigh McArdle won golds at the National Juvenile Indoor Championships

Clonliffe’s Simon Gilligan was his nearest rival, throwing a best of 57.11m.

Cormac O’Donnell won the junior men’s hammer with a 51.20m effort. A 50.87m from Azuolas Varnili from Templemore took silver.

Adrienne Gallen was the winner of the junior women’s hammer, landing a best of 49.17m in her second attempt meaning she was a comfortable victor.

Her sister, Caoimhe, threw out to 50.29m to win the youth women’s hammer while Una O’Donnell and Muireann McBride were fourth and fifth.

Finn Valley AC’s McLaughlin won the senior men’s ndiscus as he launched out to 43.56m.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media