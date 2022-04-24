Search

New Irish record for Ann-Marie McGlynn

The Letterkenny AC woman broke the Irish F40 record in Belfast on Saturday

Chris McNulty

24 Apr 2022 9:09 PM

Ann-Marie McGlynn set a new Irish record on Saturday.

At the Mary Peters’ Track in Belfast, McGlynn broke the Irish F40 500m record.

Letterkenny AC woman McGlynn finished second in a time of 15:46.08.

The race was won by Scottish athlete Annabell Simpson in 15:44.87 - a time that secured Commonwealth Games qualification.

Third for Natasha Kelly in Duathlon National Championships

The Glencolmcille woman continued her good recent form in Dublin

Last month, McGlynn - who missed qualification for the Olympic Games last year by inches - won the Omagh half marathon in 1:22:41.

Letterkenny AC’s Noeleen Scanlan set a new track PB of 17:20 in the same race, continuing her own good form of the last 12 months.

Conor Gallagher, also of Letterkenny AC, finished in 16:44 in a men’s 5000m.

