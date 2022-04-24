New Irish record for Ann-Marie McGlynn

Ann-Marie McGlynn won the Omagh Half Marathon
Ann-Marie McGlynn set a new Irish record on Saturday.
At the Mary Peters’ Track in Belfast, McGlynn broke the Irish F40 500m record.
Letterkenny AC woman McGlynn finished second in a time of 15:46.08.
The race was won by Scottish athlete Annabell Simpson in 15:44.87 - a time that secured Commonwealth Games qualification.
Last month, McGlynn - who missed qualification for the Olympic Games last year by inches - won the Omagh half marathon in 1:22:41.
Letterkenny AC’s Noeleen Scanlan set a new track PB of 17:20 in the same race, continuing her own good form of the last 12 months.
Conor Gallagher, also of Letterkenny AC, finished in 16:44 in a men’s 5000m.
Irish Water's plans for a wastewater treatment plant near Rathmullan have been given the go-ahead by An Bord Pleanála
The Fusion Bistro in Killybegs is closing with the rise in costs since the beginning of the year blamed
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.