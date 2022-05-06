Donegal athletes get slices of increased Sport Ireland funding

Brendan Boyce at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Some of Donegal’s leading sports stars are to benefit from increased funding as part of the Sport Ireland High Performance Strategy 2021-2032.
Sport Ireland announced a funding package of €14.2 million and, through the International Carding Scheme, €3,080,500 will be invested in 2022, which will support 112 athletes and 10 relays or squads across 16 sports.
Finn Valley AC’s Brendan Boyce and Marlin’s Swimming Club’s Mona McSharry are in the ‘World Class’ category and have been awarded €25,000 funding.
Finn Valley athletes Mark English and Eilish Flanagan are regarded in the ‘International’ category and are allocated €18,000 each.
Raphoe badminton player Joshua Magee will get €18,000 as an international athlete while Rachael Darragh will have a share of €40,000 pooled between her, Kate Frost and Moya Ryan.
Paralympic cyclist Katie-George Dunlevy - whose father John is from Mountcharles - and Eve McCrystal are allocated €60,000 as podium athletes having won gold medals in the Road Time Trial Tandem B and the Road Race Tandem B at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.