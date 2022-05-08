Macbeth, Bhavsar return to haunt St Johnston

Former players Scott Macbeth and Khyat Bhavsar returned to haunt St Johnston on Saturday as the Long’s SuperValu League got underway in the North West Cricket Union.

St Johnston lost out by 81 runs to defending champions Bready.

Teenage ace Macbeth, who played for Ireland in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup earlier this year, has joined Bready.

He was back down the Railway Road on Saturday to post 23 runs and help his new club get off and running.

Macbeth’s stand was ended when he was caught by Anil Kumar off the bowl of Michael Rankin.

St Johnston began well with Nathan Cole and Kumar claiming the opening three wickets for the loss of only 19 runs.

However, Macbeth and Irosh Samarasooriya - who posted 66 runs - steadied the Bready ship.

Ian Young’s unbeaten 33 took Bready to 196 for 9 wickets.

Bhavsar scored nine runs and then claimed the wickets of Rankin, David Lapsley, Cole and David Anthony.

An understrength St Johnston couldn’t really muster a response, Jacob Marowske, an ex-Bready player, hit 18, their best with the bat as they were put all out for 115.