Search

08 May 2022

Macbeth, Bhavsar return to haunt St Johnston

St Johnston lost in their opening game of the new North West Cricket league season against defending champions Bready

Scott Macbeth

Scott Macbeth in action for Ireland at the Under-19 Cricket World Cup

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

08 May 2022 12:04 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Former players Scott Macbeth and Khyat Bhavsar returned to haunt St Johnston on Saturday as the Long’s SuperValu League got underway in the North West Cricket Union.

St Johnston lost out by 81 runs to defending champions Bready.

Teenage ace Macbeth, who played for Ireland in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup earlier this year, has joined Bready.

He was back down the Railway Road on Saturday to post 23 runs and help his new club get off and running.

Macbeth’s stand was ended when he was caught by Anil Kumar off the bowl of Michael Rankin.

Timing everything for Glen Harron and Copany Rovers

Harron was the match winner on Saturday as Copany Rovers edged Dunlewey Celtic to win the Old Orchard Saturday League Division 2 title

St Johnston began well with Nathan Cole and Kumar claiming the opening three wickets for the loss of only 19 runs.

However, Macbeth and Irosh Samarasooriya - who posted 66 runs - steadied the Bready ship.

Ian Young’s unbeaten 33 took Bready to 196 for 9 wickets.

Bhavsar scored nine runs and then claimed the wickets of Rankin, David Lapsley, Cole and David Anthony.

An understrength St Johnston couldn’t really muster a response, Jacob Marowske, an ex-Bready player, hit 18, their best with the bat as they were put all out for 115.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Isaac Butt points the way once again

Chairman of the Ballybofey, Stranorlar and District Histporical Society, Gerard Doherty, left with newly elected president of the Donegal Historical Society, Rev Raymond Blair and Kathleen Phelan

Local News

Isaac Butt points the way once again

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media