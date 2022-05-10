A family affair as young Donal drives his way to a glorious ace

Donal Mc Bride, pictured with Junior Convenor, Seamus Patton and Granda Pat Harvey after his hole in one at Letterkenny Golf Club
Young Donal McBride might only be in the early days of a promising golfing career - but already he's celebrating a hole-in-one.
The Letterkenny teenager aced the par 3 5th hole at Barnhill for a magnificent hole in one at the weekly junior scramble organised by Letterkenny Golf Club on Sunday evening.
Donal used a driver off the tee on the picturesque 5th, his ball taking just one bounce on the green before going straight into the hole.
Loud cheers belted out from his playing partners Eamonn Sampson, Jack McLaughlin, Dylan Gildea and grandad Pat Harvey who was marking the scorecard, proudly looked on.
On Monday Donal and Pat returned to the 5th hole where Junior Convenor Seamus Patton presented Donal with a dozen Srixon golf balls and a voucher from Mc Donald’s, Letterkenny to recognise this tremendous achievement. Victor at McDonald’s is a great supporter of Junior Golf at Letterkenny.
Where does Donal go from her? Well he returns next week for the junior scramble, so watch this space!
