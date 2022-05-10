Search

10 May 2022

A family affair as young Donal drives his way to a glorious ace

Proud granda watches on as Donal hits a hole-in-one

A family affair as young Donal drives his way to a glorious ace

Donal Mc Bride, pictured with Junior Convenor, Seamus Patton and Granda Pat Harvey after his hole in one at Letterkenny Golf Club

Reporter:

Reporter

10 May 2022 11:12 AM

Email:

sport@iconicnews.ie

Young Donal McBride might only be in the early days of a promising golfing career - but already he's celebrating a hole-in-one.

The Letterkenny teenager aced the par 3 5th hole at Barnhill for a magnificent hole in one at the weekly junior scramble organised by Letterkenny Golf Club on Sunday evening.

Donal used a driver off the tee on the picturesque 5th, his ball taking just one bounce on the green before going straight into the hole.

Donegal quartet chosen in gaa.ie Football Team of the Week

The Donegal players impressed in Sunday's Ulster SFC semi-final win over Cavan

Loud cheers belted out from his playing partners Eamonn Sampson, Jack McLaughlin, Dylan Gildea  and grandad Pat Harvey who was marking the scorecard, proudly looked on.

On Monday Donal and Pat returned to the 5th hole where Junior Convenor Seamus  Patton presented Donal with a dozen Srixon golf balls and a voucher from Mc Donald’s, Letterkenny to recognise this tremendous achievement. Victor at McDonald’s is a great supporter of Junior Golf at Letterkenny.

Where does Donal go from her? Well he returns next week for the junior scramble, so watch this space!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media