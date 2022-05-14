Declan Boyle leads Donegal charge in Carlow

Declan Boyle will look to get back into contention in the Triton Showers-backed Motorsport Ireland National Rally Championship this weekend.

Boyle and his co-driver James O’Reilly take to the Sheehy Motor Group Carlow Rally on Sunday as the fifth seeds in their Ford Fiesta.

Boyle, a former triple national champion, missed the opening round and was second in Birr but problems in Monaghan meant he missed out on the major points. To stay in the hunt, the Glenties man will be aiming for a top finish.

Sunday sees the return of the rally after a lapse of six years and there is a capacity entry of 150 crews. The rally will consist of two stages repeated three times.

Reigning champion Josh Moffett remains unbeaten following start to finish victories in Mayo, Birr and Monaghan.

Glen navigator Gareth Doherty sits alongside number one seed Ryan Loughran in a Ford Escort while Kilmacrennan resident Paddy Robinson calls then notes for Robert Barrable in a VW Polo GTi R5.

The weekend’s event incorporates the Carlow Mk. II Challenge.

Kevin Gallagher ina. Darrian T90 GTR is among those looking for a good run in the two-wheel drive category.

Pettigo’s Kevin Eves in a Toyota Corolla Twin Cam, the ‘Milkman’ Declan Gallagher in the trusted Starlet, the Mk II Escorts of Jonathan Pringle, JF Shovelin, Kyle McGettigan and Brian Brogan are among the other Donegal crews in the mix.