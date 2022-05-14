Search

14 May 2022

Declan Boyle leads Donegal charge in Carlow

Donegal competitors will take on the Sheehy Motor Group Carlow Rally on Sunday

Declan Boyle leads Donegal charge in Carlow

Declan Boyle returns to action on Sunday. Photo: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

14 May 2022 4:38 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Declan Boyle will look to get back into contention in the Triton Showers-backed Motorsport Ireland National Rally Championship this weekend.

Boyle and his co-driver James O’Reilly take to the Sheehy Motor Group Carlow Rally on Sunday as the fifth seeds in their Ford Fiesta.

Boyle, a former triple national champion, missed the opening round and was second in Birr but problems in Monaghan meant he missed out on the major points. To stay in the hunt, the Glenties man will be aiming for a top finish.

Eves and Melly second in Killarney

Some Donegal crews had good runs at the Rally of the Lakes, including Joseph Kelly, who is now second in his class in the overall Tarmac Championship standings

Sunday sees the return of the rally after a lapse of six years and there is a capacity entry of 150 crews. The rally will consist of two stages repeated three times. 

Reigning champion Josh Moffett remains unbeaten following start to finish victories in Mayo, Birr and Monaghan.

Glen navigator Gareth Doherty sits alongside number one seed Ryan Loughran in a Ford Escort while Kilmacrennan resident Paddy Robinson calls then notes for Robert Barrable in a VW Polo GTi R5.

The weekend’s event incorporates the Carlow Mk. II Challenge.

Kevin Gallagher ina. Darrian T90 GTR is among those looking for a good run in the two-wheel drive category.

Pettigo’s Kevin Eves in a Toyota Corolla Twin Cam, the ‘Milkman’ Declan Gallagher in the trusted Starlet, the Mk II Escorts of Jonathan Pringle, JF Shovelin, Kyle McGettigan and Brian Brogan are among the other Donegal crews in the mix.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media