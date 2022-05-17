Max McRae confirmed for Donegal International Rally

Max McRae will compete in the Donegal International Rally. Photo: Max McRae Motorsport
Max McRae will become the latest from the famous Scottish rallying family to compete at the Donegal International Rally.
McRae will follow in the footsteps of his father Alister, grandfather Jimmy and uncle Colin when he takes to the start line next month.
Australian-based Max will tackle several events inducing Goodwood, Knockhill, Wales and Donegal.
“I’ve grown up listening to Dad’s stories about Donegal and I just can’t wait to get over there and have a go for myself,” he said.
“I’ve watched some of the onboards on YouTube and the stages look amazing.
“I feel like I’ve already been on some of those roads from the stories and the video.”
Alister McRae, his father, was a regular competitor in Donegal, taking to the world-renowned stages in a Subaru Impreza in the 1990s.
In 1980, his grandfather, Jimmy McRae was the winner of the Donegal International Rally, alongside Mike Nicholson in a Vauxhall Chevette.
Colin McRae, the 1995 World Rally champion, competed in the 2006 Donegal International Rally in a Metro 6R4.
He and Nicky Grist, his long-time navigator, won the national rally that year with almost seven and a half minutes to spare
Max who competes in the Australian Rally Championship in a production Subaru with Irish co-driver Mac Keirans, will run a Ford Fiesta Rally4 in Donegal.
Micheal O'Giobuin, Priomhoide, Colaiste Ailigh, with Cllr Gerry McMonagle, Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh (Mayor) and Liam Ward, Donegal Co. Council
