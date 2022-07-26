Search

26 Jul 2022

Donegal surfers in European action

Donegal Bay Board Riders and Rossnlowlagh Surf Club had representatives in Portugal for the Eurosurf European Junior Surfing Championships

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

26 Jul 2022 8:09 PM

Donegal was well represented at the Eurosurf European Junior Surfing Championships in Santa Cruz, Portugal.

The ten-day competition ended at the weekend with Spain crowned overall European Champions and Ireland finished seventh placed in the team rankings.

In the under-16 boys, all flying the flag for Sligo and Donegal Bay Board Riders, Oscar Choo finished 22nd with Darragh Gilmartin and Tom Murphy tied for 25th.

Lorcan Southcombe of Donegal Bay Board Riders tied for 25th while Tbay's Jai Widger placed 31st.

Donegal Bay Board Riders’ Iarom Madden and Rossnlowlagh Surf Club pair Ayesha Garvey and Maia Monaghan were coaches for the Ireland team./

Gavin Mc Crea, the Irish Surf Development Officer of the Rossnowlagh Surf Club, was part of the team of international judges who spent the week in the judging podium getting through 200 heats and over 70 hours of competition.

