Search

02 Aug 2022

Lucy McGlynn misses 400m hurdles qualification by a whisker at World U20s

The Tir Chonaill AC woman finished fifth in her heat, narrowly missing a semi-final place, and her attentions now turn to the 100m hurdles

Lucy McGlynn misses 400m hurdles qualification by a whisker at World U20s

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

02 Aug 2022 7:19 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Lucy McGlynn was agonisingly close to qualification from her 400m hurdles heat at the World Under-20 Championships in Colombia.

The Tir Chonaill AC woman finished her heat - which was the fastest of the six heats - in 60.30 seconds.

The time was only 0.01 seconds behind Ukraine’s Yaroslava Yalsovetska. While McGlynn’s time was quicker than Simone De Wet, the South African was an automatic qualifier from the third heat.

The heat was won by Italian Ludovica Cavo in 57.77 seconds while Anje Nel of South Africa (58.52 seconds) and Lara-Noelle Steinbrecher from Germany (58.95 seconds) were the top three.

Declan Bonner won't look back in anger

The time was right for Bonner to make his exit but - in time - Donegal GAA could surely do worse than find a role for a man whose passion for and knowledge of Gaelic football in the county is unrivalled, writes Chris McNulty

McGlynn was fifth in the heat, behind Antonia Sanchez, who crossed the line in 59.39 seconds.

Drawn in lane 2, McGlynn’s time was a little outside her lifetime best of 60 seconds, recorded at this summer’s Irish Senior Championships, where she won a bronze medal.

The Ballyshannon woman won gold in both the 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles at the Irish Life Health National Junior and Under-23 Track and Field Championships recently.

This is a first global championship appearance for the Coláiste Cholmcille student and she also goes in the heats of the 100m hurdles on Thursday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media