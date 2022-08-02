Lucy McGlynn misses 400m hurdles qualification by a whisker at World U20s

Lucy McGlynn was agonisingly close to qualification from her 400m hurdles heat at the World Under-20 Championships in Colombia.

The Tir Chonaill AC woman finished her heat - which was the fastest of the six heats - in 60.30 seconds.

The time was only 0.01 seconds behind Ukraine’s Yaroslava Yalsovetska. While McGlynn’s time was quicker than Simone De Wet, the South African was an automatic qualifier from the third heat.

The heat was won by Italian Ludovica Cavo in 57.77 seconds while Anje Nel of South Africa (58.52 seconds) and Lara-Noelle Steinbrecher from Germany (58.95 seconds) were the top three.

McGlynn was fifth in the heat, behind Antonia Sanchez, who crossed the line in 59.39 seconds.

Drawn in lane 2, McGlynn’s time was a little outside her lifetime best of 60 seconds, recorded at this summer’s Irish Senior Championships, where she won a bronze medal.

The Ballyshannon woman won gold in both the 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles at the Irish Life Health National Junior and Under-23 Track and Field Championships recently.

This is a first global championship appearance for the Coláiste Cholmcille student and she also goes in the heats of the 100m hurdles on Thursday.