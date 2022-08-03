Search

03 Aug 2022

Mark English leads Donegal handful to European Championships

Brendan Boyce, Roisin Flanagan, Eilish Flanagan and Ann-Marie McGlynn are all set to compete in Munich later this month

Superb Mark English qualifies for World Championship semi-final

Mark English on his way to qualifying for the 800m semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships. Photo: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

03 Aug 2022 6:23 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Mark English is among five Donegal athletes who will travel to Munich for the European Athletics Championships.

English is one of four Finn Valley AC representatives alongside Brendan Boyce, Eilish Flanagan and Roisin Flanagan with Letterkenny AC’s Ann-Marie McGlynn is on the women’s marathon team.

English was back to his best at the recent World Athletics Championships in Munich, where he was only two tenths of a second from a place in the 800m final.

“I will take solace from the fact that I’ve got to my first global semi-final in six years,” the 29-year-old said.

Lucy McGlynn misses 400m hurdles qualification by a whisker at World U20s

The Tir Chonaill AC woman finished fifth in her heat, narrowly missing a semi-final place, and her attentions now turn to the 100m hurdles

A three-time European medalist, English will have podium aims when he goes to the Munich Olympic Stadium.

He said: “I’d like some silverware this season. I’ve worked hard and I’d like to give back to everyone too.”

Boyce also competed at the World Championships, finishing 25th in the men’s 35k race walk.

The Flanagan twins, who are in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games, have also been chosen with Eilish, who competed at the Olympics last year, going in the 3000m steeplechase and Roisin lining in the 5000m.

McGlynn’s selection as part of the women’s marathon team alongside Fionnuala McCormack and Aoife Cooke was already confirmed.

Tir Chonaill AC’s Kelly McGrory is a non-travelling reserve for the women’s 4x400m relay team.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media