Mark English leads Donegal handful to European Championships

Mark English is among five Donegal athletes who will travel to Munich for the European Athletics Championships.

English is one of four Finn Valley AC representatives alongside Brendan Boyce, Eilish Flanagan and Roisin Flanagan with Letterkenny AC’s Ann-Marie McGlynn is on the women’s marathon team.

English was back to his best at the recent World Athletics Championships in Munich, where he was only two tenths of a second from a place in the 800m final.

“I will take solace from the fact that I’ve got to my first global semi-final in six years,” the 29-year-old said.

A three-time European medalist, English will have podium aims when he goes to the Munich Olympic Stadium.

He said: “I’d like some silverware this season. I’ve worked hard and I’d like to give back to everyone too.”

Boyce also competed at the World Championships, finishing 25th in the men’s 35k race walk.

The Flanagan twins, who are in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games, have also been chosen with Eilish, who competed at the Olympics last year, going in the 3000m steeplechase and Roisin lining in the 5000m.

McGlynn’s selection as part of the women’s marathon team alongside Fionnuala McCormack and Aoife Cooke was already confirmed.

Tir Chonaill AC’s Kelly McGrory is a non-travelling reserve for the women’s 4x400m relay team.