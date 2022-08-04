Search

04 Aug 2022

Lucy McGlynn breaks Donegal 100m hurdles record in Colombia

The Tir Chonaill AC woman broke her record at the World Under-20 Athletics Championships.

Lucy McGlynn set a new Donegal record in Cali, Colombia. Photo: Sportsfile.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

04 Aug 2022 5:31 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Lucy McGlynn set a new Donegal record at the World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Colombia.

McGlynn finished her 100m hurdles heat at Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero in 13.92 seconds.

The time wasn’t enough for the Tir Chonaill AC woman to qualify for the semi-finals, but represents a serious performance on a world stage. 

McGlynn’s time broke her own best of 14.02 seconds, clocked when winning gold at the recent Irish Life Health National Junior and Under-23 Track and Field Championships.

McGlynn is the first Donegal athlete, male or female, to break 14 seconds in the event.

The Ballyshannon woman finished fourth in her heat, which was won by Alexia James in 13.04 seconds - a new personal best for the Jamaican.

Naomi Krebs from Germany was second in 13.45 seconds with Brazilian Giovana Corradi third in 13.90 seconds.

On Monday evening,McGlynn was agonisingly close to qualification from her 400m hurdles heat when finishing in 60.30 seconds - just 0.3 seconds off her PB and only 0.01 seconds off making it through to the semi-finals.

This is a first global championship appearance for the Coláiste Cholmcille student.

