17 Oct 2022

Rhys Irwin dedicates podium place to Creeslough victims

Rhys Irwin had a third-placed finish at Brands Hatch at the weekend - and remembered the ten victims of the Creeslough explosion

Rhys Irwin was on the podium at Brands Hatch at the weekend.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

17 Oct 2022 1:11 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal motorcyclist Rhys Irwin earned a first podium place of 2022 - and dedicated it to the Creeslough explosion victims.

The Kilmacrennan man and his brother Caolan were in action at Brands Hatch in the latest round of the British Superbikes Premier Class Supersport.

Rhys Irwin, on the Astro Triumph development bike, has had a challenging year working closely with Triumph to develop the next generation Supersport machine.

At Brands Hatch, he has his best weekend of the year, firmly making a mark to finish third in the first race and sixth in the second.

Kilmacennan man Irwin remembered the ten people who lost their lives in the tragedy in Creeslough when he spoke afterwards.

“That was one of the hardest races I have ever been in,” he said.

“I was surrounded by Yamahas which are the strongest bikes at the minute in Supersport.

“Where they had the faster bikes I just think I wanted it more on the day. I am so happy to have done this for my team, for Triumph and of course for Creeslough, our neighbouring village, with many of the victims known to my family."

Caolan Irwin continued his rookie year in this class making good headway with a 13th place finish in his class.

He said: "I am delighted with how my first season in Supersport has gone. I am with a great team and we are heading in the right direction.”

