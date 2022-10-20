Adams and Burke to compete in international cross country

Nakita Burke. Photo: Sportsfile
Letterkenny AC pair Natasha Adams and Nakita Burke have been selected for this weekend’s Bobby Rea International Cross Country 2022.
Adams and Burke are included on the Northern Ireland and Ulster senior women’s team for the event.
The 2022 Bobby Rea International Cross-Country takes place at the Billy Neill MBE Country Park, Dundonald on Saturday.
Last weekend, Adams was second in the masters women’s race at the the Autumn Open International Cross Country Festival at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin.
Adams finished in 21:53 with Burke ninth in the senior race and the first O35 competitor.
Robyn McKee (Annadale Striders) and Catherine O’Connor (East Down) are the other athletes on the senior women’s team.
Adams will be making her NI and Ulster Cross-Country debut after a solid performance in Bangor at the 10k Championships.
