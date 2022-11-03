Search

03 Nov 2022

Commonwealth Games gold medalist to top Raphoe bill

Jude Gallagher will feature in the headline bout as Raphoe Boxing Club host a bumper December show

Commonwealth Games gold medalist Jude Gallagher with Peter O'Donnell, the County Donegal Boxing Board President and Raphoe BC clubman.

Chris McNulty

03 Nov 2022 1:52 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Commonwealth Games gold medalist Jude Gallagher will headline a bumper boxing show in Raphoe next month.

The Newtownstewart man will top the bill at the Deele College sports pavilion on Saturday, December 3.

Gallagher, of the Two Castles Boxing Club, has been a regular feature at Raphoe Boxing Club, where he has trained alongside Jason Quigley and a crew under the watch of Gary McCullagh.

This year, Gallagher won the featherweight gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

After an opening win over Zweli Dlamini of Swaziland in his opening bout, Gallagher went up against Birmingham native and English favourite Niall Farrell.

A partisan crowd at The National Exhibition Centre in Solihull roared Farrell to the ring. Inside the first round, Gallagher stopped Farrell with a vicious body attack.

Ilyas Hussain, another tipped to star, of Pakistan was taken down to get Gallagher on the podium.

Canadaian Keoma-Ali Al-Ahmadieh and Joseph Commey from Ghana withdrew from the subsequent bouts, meaning Gallagher won gold.

The 34th annual Raphoe Boxing Club tournament will see the host club welcome a selection from the St Paul’s Boxing Academy, Humberside, England.

Gallagher will face Edward Harty, who will be a part of the traveling side from England.

The first bell is at 8pm and admission is €10 with entry for under-16s and OAPs €5.

