Finn Valley duo selected for Home Countries International

Amy Greene and Oisin Toye.
Finn Valley AC athletes Amy Greene and Oisin Toye have been selected for the Home Countries International Cross-Country 2022.
Greene and Toye will be part of the Northern Ireland and Ulster teams for the event which takes place on November, 12.
Greene and Toye have been showing good recent forms and will be on the under-20 teams for the race, which takes place in Milton Keynes. They are among 14 athletes selected for duty.
Greene is coached by Helen McCready with Toye under the tutelage of John Rogan.
At at the Bobby Rea International and Ulster even age championships, Greene was the winner of the under-20 women’s race.
In the under-20 men’s race, Toye was 16th to earn his spot on the team.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.