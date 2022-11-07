Search

07 Nov 2022

Browne-McMonagle wins at Naas, retains Champion Apprentice crown

For the second year in a row, Letterkenny jockey Dylan Browne-McMonagle has been crowned as the Champion Apprentice Jockey

Dylan Browne-McMonagle receives his Champion Apprentice prize.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

07 Nov 2022 1:29 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Dylan Browne-McMonagle was crowned as Champion Apprentice jockey again on Sunday and copper-fastened an excellent year with his latest win.

Letterkenny man Browne-McMonagle steered Cavallo Pazzo to victory in the opener at Naas.

Going over just shy of six furlongs, Browne-McMonagle and Cavallo Pazzo, set off as the 5/2 favourite, beat off Diamondsinthesand, a 28/1 chance.

Browne-McMonagle kicked for home with two furlongs to go and had almost two lengths of a winning margin.

It was a 49th win of the year for Browne-McMonagle, who ended comfortably in front of Mikey Sheehy, his nearest challenger in the overall stakes.

The Donegal man retained the crown he won in 2021 when he was also the winner of the Emerging Talent Award at the annual Horse Racing Ireland Awards.

In September, Browne-McMonagle rode his first Group One winner when steering the Joseph O’Brien-trained Al Riffa to victory in the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at The Curragh.

It was a breakout win for Browne-McMonagle on the 9/1 shot and the youngster is highly thought of by O’Brien, for whom he rides regularly.

In another guise, Browne-McMonagle was a talented boxer and has an Irish title to his name while representing Letterkenny Boxing Club.

In April 2018, he defeated Shane Stokes from Fr Horgan’s on a 4-1 decision to collect the Boy 4 39kgs crown, having been beaten by Michael Maughan from Olympic BC in the Boy 2 33kgs final in 2016.

