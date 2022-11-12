Fintan Dewhirst wins gold at All-Ireland Schools Combined Events

Fintan Dewhirst won gold at the All-Ireland Schools Combined Events in Athlone on Saturday.

The Glenties man won the intermediate boys section when amassing 3,548 points.

Dewhirst won the 400m silver medal earlier this year at European Under-18s in Jerusalem and has been on the rise for some time now.

The Tir Chonaill AC athlete and St Columba’s Comprehensive student left Athlone with gold.

He won his 200m in 22.37 seconds and also won the 800m, finishing in 2:08.90.

Dewhirst also won the 60m hurdles in 8.28 seconds while he was third in the shot, throwing a best of 11.90m. in the long jump, Dewhirst went out to a best of 5.93m.

In the junior girls event, Tir Chonaill AC’s Emily Kelly, a student at St Columba’s in Stranorlar, was fourth overall. Kelly took 2,903 points - just seven points away from Danielle Moynihan, the bronze medalist.

Kelly won her 800m in 2:25.01 and was fourth in the long jump with a best of 4.80m. Also in the junior girls, Finn Valley AC athlete and Omagh Academy student Erin Sproule finished 12th, having finished second in hr 800m in 2:38.03.

Ethan Dewhirst came seventh overall in the intermediate boys section won by his brother. He was fourth in each of the 200m (24.86 seconds), 800m (2:10.63) and shot put (10.89m) and ended with 3,027 points.

Colaiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon student Daire McDevitt, also a Tir Chonaill AC athlete, was 15th in the intermediate boys, taking 1,999 points having finished fifth in the 200m (26.18 seconds) and shot put (10.53m).

Alannah Anderson was fifth overall in the minor girls section. Anderson, who competes for Tir Chonaill AC, was representing Abbey Vocational School and was second in her shot put, throwing a best of 10.46m on her way to accumulating 2,588 points.

Conor McCahill from Abbey VS, another Tir Chonaill AC man, was seventh in the junior boys with 2,565 points. His highlight was winning the 800m in 2:18.55, while he was second in the 200m, finishing in 24.53 seconds.

Lifford-Strabane AC’s Ashleigh McArdle, a student at Holy Cross in Strabane, was 13th in the intermediate girls. She took victory in the 60m hurdles in 9.23 seconds and the shot put, with a 11.36m throw, on route to 2,602 points.