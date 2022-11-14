'Don't block kids from doing other sports' - McGonagle

Former Irish Olympic team manager Patsy McGonagle has said children should not be forced to choose one sport to focus on.

McGonagle, who led the Irish athletics team for 25 years, including to four Olympic Games, has branded as 'absolute nonsense' the practice of coaches who 'block' children from participating in other sports.

McGonagle was speaking at Finn Valley AC's juvenile presentation function on Sunday night.

“Youngsters should be encouraged to play all sports,” McGonagle told a packed hall at the Finn Valley Centre.

“You should be allowed to do whatever sport you want at a young age and decide later about focusing on something specific if needs be.

“Don't block kids from doing other sports. It is absolute nonsense. I have seen it and it's not fair on youngsters.”

Rotherham striker Georgie Kelly competed at Finn Valley AC as a young athlete and also played Gaelic football before putting his focus on soccer in his late teens.

McGonagle added: “Kids should be allowed to develop and take it through themselves. Give responsibility to youngsters and let them do something they like. They might find something at a point in time that they will want to pur a focus on.”