Funeral arrangements announced for Donegal man who died tragically at weekend

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the late Tommy Kelly of Belleek and formerly of Cloghore, Ballyshannon.

Mr Kelly's remains will repose at his late residence at Rathfort Crescent, Belleek on Wednesday from 12.00 noon until 7.00pm. The house is private at all other times.

Requiem Mass will be on Thursday morning at 11am in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon followed by interment in Magheramenagh Cemetery, Belleek. Family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, to the Donegal Branch Alzheimers Society c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.

Communities in Ballyshannon, Cloghore and Belleek are still coming to terms with this tragic death.

The remains of the 37-year-old father of a young daughter were found near the home of his parents at Cloghore on Saturday evening at around 11pm.

Mr Kelly lived at Rathford Crescent, Belleek and was formerly from Cloghore, Ballyshannon which is near Belleek and the Fermanagh border.

As a child, he attended the nearby primary school, Rockfield NS. He and his family were well-known members of the close-knit border community of Cloghore.

Mr Kelly’s untimely death has been met with much shock and sadness. Since news of the tragedy filtered through on Sunday morning, people have been expressing their own grief as well as voicing their support for his heartbroken family.

Cllr Michael McMahon (SF) said: “People are saddened and left feeling numb by this sudden tragic accident.

“Tommy comes from a respectable, well-liked family who are struggling with their grief at this sad time. To his family, partner and child, I offer my sincere condolences.

“Ar Dheis De go raibh a hanam.”

Mr Kelly leaves behind his beloved daughter Eva, his partner Laura, parents Liam and Nora, brothers Willie and Pauric, sisters Vera, Anne, Celine, Chrissy, Denise and Joan, and a wide circle of extended family and friends.



Investigation

The road between Ballyshannon and Belleek was closed until Monday afternoon forensic examination. Gardaí at Ballyshannon say they are are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

They said that the course of their investigation would be determined by the outcome of a post-mortem examination.

Enquiries into this tragedy are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530. Alternatively, people can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or contact any Garda Station.