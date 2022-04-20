Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, April 20, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Eddie Cannon, Ardsbeg, Gortahork

- Jonathan Treanor, Salthill, Mountcharles and Scotstown, County Monaghan

- James McNulty, Meenmore, Dungloe and formerly of Creeslough

- Junior Armour, Buncrana

- Stefan Varga, Cloghan

- Neil McLaughlin, Carndonagh

- Jim Shields, Letterkenny

Eddie Cannon (rua), Ardsbeg, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Eddie Cannon, Ardsbeg, Gortahork, F92 V617. Predeceased by his wife Ann, his parents John and Mary, brothers Mickey, Seamus, John, Myles and Denis. Survived by his daughters Marie, Eileen and Edel, sons John and Adrain, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, in-laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Thursday, April 21, for 2pm requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork. Please adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and hand shaking.

William James (Jim) Johnston, No.3 Raymoghey Heights, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred of William James (Jim) Johnston, No.3 Raymoghey Heights, Manorcunningham.

Lovingly missed by his wife Eleanor, daughters Cheryl and Tracey, sons-in-law David and Harold, Grandchildren Victoria, Christian and Sarah and their partners, his Great-granddaughter Ellie May, deeply regretted by his brothers Kenneth, Herbie and sister Mary and all his extended family and friends.

Jim will be reposing at his late residence No. 3 Raymoghey Heights, Manorcunningham from 11am on Thursday, April 20.

Wake is private please to family and close friends and private on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral service at his late residence on Friday afternoon at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Jonathan Treanor, Salthill, Mountcharles and Scotstown, County Monaghan

The death has occurred of Jonathan Treanor, Salthill, Mountcharles and Scotstown, County Monaghan. Jonathan will be loved and forever missed by his partner Marie, his mother Josephine and her partner Pauric, his sister Emma and his brothers Barry and Francis, his Granny Josie, his sister-in-law Colleen, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jonathan’s remains will be waked at Salthill, Mountcharles (eircode F94 P6Y4) on Thursday, April 21 from 2pm – 9pm.

Removal from there on Friday, April 22 at 11.45am going to St Mary’s Church, Urbleshanney, Scotstown, Co. Monaghan (eircode H18 EP11) for Funeral Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The house is strictly private on the morning of the Funeral, please.



James McNulty, Meenmore, Dungloe and formerly of Creeslough

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of James McNulty, Meenmore, Dungloe and formerly of Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at the Community Group Home, Meenmore. Rosary at 8pm.

Sadly missed by the staff and residence of the Community Group Home.

Removal Thursday at 5pm going to St Michael’s Church, Creeslough for 6pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Junior Armour, 34 Castle Park, Buncrana

The death has occurred at his home of Junior Armour, 34 Castle Park, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving there at 10.15am on Thursday morning, April 21 going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please.

Stefan Varga, An Clochán Beag, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Stefan Varga, An Clochán Beag, Cloghan, Donegal and Lucenec, Slovakia.

Survived by his loving wife Marta Vargova, daughter Zuzana Solothurumann and son Stefan.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, son and work colleagues Peadar, Máire, Thomas, Joe and many close friends. Stefan was a mechanic at Peadar McMenamin’s Garage, Cloghan.

Stefan’s remains will arrive at the church of Our Lady of Perpetual, Succour, Glenfin, at 7pm on Wednesday for reception prayers.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with removal to Lakelands Crematorium for private cremation.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish Webcam

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn.

Neil McLaughlin Altashane, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Neil McLaughlin Altashane, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Thursday at 10.15am going to the Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.carndonaghparish.com

Jim Shields, Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny



The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Shields, former ESB employee, 17 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his wife Teresa in 2013, brothers Donal, Tommy, Eugene and Hugo and sisters Essie, Geraldine and Margo.

Deeply missed by loving sons and daughters Carmel McMacken and husband Gabriel, Woodlands, Kieran and wife Muriel, Meadow Hill, Adrian, Ard Colmcille, Bernie Downey and husband Keith, Dublin, Kevin, Dublin, Michelle and partner Jordan, Letterkenny, grandchildren Shaun, Laura, Odhrán, Conor, Ronan, Aoimhe and Ciara, great-grandchildren Darragh and Shay, sisters Aggie O’Neill, Sally Bogan, Rosenna O’Rourke and Kathleen Bogan, brothers Sean, Martin and Declan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Jim’s remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Friday, April 22 at 10.30am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to Good and New Charity c/o any family member. Family time please between 10pm to 11am.

