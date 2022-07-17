Late Catherine Horan, Ballyshannon - a kind and generous soul

There was great sadness in the community of south Donegal on Sunday last when the funeral took place of Catherine Horan (née Campbell), late of St. Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon.

Catherine had passed away peacefully the previous Friday at University Hospital Galway surrounded by her loving family.

On Sunday morning, the deceased's funeral cortege travelled to St.Patrick's Church via College Street, her beloved St. Benildus Avenue and Erne Street for the 11am Funeral Mass.

Speaking during the Funeral Homily, Fr Vincent Finnegan OFM described Catherine as a kind and generous soul.

He extended sympathy to the family on the death of their mother but also on the death of her husband, Mick, which had only taken place in early February of this year.

“Sometimes we feel that we are intruding on a farewell, but behind you sits a whole bunch of people who have fond memories and want to share that today. We want to stand with you, we want to dry your eyes, we want to hug you and tell you that Catherine is now in a better place. She need not suffer no more.”

“Catherine lived a quiet life. She married Mick and they were together for 40 years. She was focused on her family and was not a woman who gave out. She loved socialising with Mick and she loved him for 40 years.

She loved to laugh, was outgoing and loved life and “always lit up a room”.

He alluded to her powerful singing voice with a particular love of country music and jazz, “not an easy combination”.

Catherine’s love of her grandchildren was particularly evident and “she would spoil them rotten”.

He recalled that her children had said in the days following her passing that Catherine would “give the last bit out of her mouth so that someone would not go without and that the little she would have, would be burning a hole in her pocket”.

When she was in a shop, she would let others go ahead of her in the queue, out of the goodness of her heart and never liked a fuss.

Fr Vincent added: “But today, we want to make a fuss of her, one last time.”

Addressing her family he said: “She was your hero, your world. As we lay her to rest, her burden is now laid down and the gentle arms of the Lord has taken her to unto himself.”

Earlier readings were given by her son Peter and son-in-law David.

Burial took place afterwards at the Abbey cemetery.

Catherine was predeceased by her husband Mick and is survived by her daughter Mary Teresa, sons Michael, Peter, Steven and James, her son-in-law and daughters-in-law.

She was deeply loved and will be sadly missed by her grandchildren and all her extended family and friends to whom deepest sympathy is extended.

May She Rest In Peace.