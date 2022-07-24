Search

24 Jul 2022

Book of Condolences for Garda Charlie Gallagher opens to public

People can add their condolences at Donegal Town Garda Station

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

24 Jul 2022 11:51 AM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

The death of Garda Charlie Gallagher after an illness bravely borne has been met with much sadness in Donegal and his native Belcruit.

Those wishing to express their sympathy can do so at Donegal Town Garda Station where a book of condolences has been opened. 

The late Garda Charlie Gallagher - 'a highly respected colleague and friend'

Tributes for the late Charlie Gallagher, who sadly passed away last night, have been paid by Garda Síochána Donegal, as well as the Gaelic football sides of which he was a popular teammate and member

Funeral Mass takes place on Sunday Sunday afternoon at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Killymard with removal afterwards for interment in Belcruit Cemetery.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation to the Donegal Hospice in Garda Gallagher's memory is welcome to do so c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Local News

