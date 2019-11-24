Banda bags a hat-trick as Letterkenny Rovers impress against Fanad United

Letterkenny Rovers remain unbeaten in this seasons Ulster Senior League after an inspired performance from BJ Banda saw them defeat Fanad Utd Leckview Park on Sunday afternoon.

Letterkenny Rovers 4

Fanad United 1

Banda - a former Rovers schoolboy - made a name for himself when heading the goal that saw Finn Harps clinch promotion in 2015.

Banda lit up the Cathedral Town venue on Sunday afternoon when grabbing a fine hat-trick as Rovers move to within two points off top spot and it also sets up a huge clash next Sunday when Cockhill Celtic are the visitors to Letterkenny.

Rovers were the better side in the early exchanges and fired a couple of warning signs early through Declan Sharkey but he shot straight at visiting custodian Oisin Cannon on both occasions.

Fanad’s best hope of clinching an early lead came through a couple of Paul Bradley delivered set pieces which were well cleared by the Rovers defence but it was Rovers who did go ahead on 26 minutes when Banda was clinical in drilling a left footed effort low to the bottom corner after a sublime assist from Johnny Bonner.

Rovers came close to doubling their lead through a rare Lee Toland headed effort and a Banda snapshot which was well saved by Cannon.

They did double the advantage on 42 minutes when Dan O'Donnell’s effort found its way home after Gary Merritt’s initial flick brought a good save from the visiting net-minder.

The awarding of the goal was vociferously contested by the visitors but match referee Marty McGarrigle and assistant John Coll were both content that the ball had crossed the line.

That goal really energised Rovers for the halftime interval and they started the second half in similar vein with Emmett Friars header cleared off the line on 48.

Banda made it 3-0 on 53 minutes with another left footed blistering effort when he struck high past Cannon.

That should have been game over but Fanad gave themselves a lifeline just two minutes later when Marty McElhinney headed home after a teasing cross from the right and Fanad - sensing a comeback with their best period of the game - then came close to reducing the deficit even further but Brian McVeigh screwed his shot just wide.

Banda then forced the Fanad keeper into a save in an entertaining encounter while sub Oisin Lanagn headed just wide as the game flowed from end to end.

Rovers though made the game safe on 84 minutes when Banda completed his hat-trick when heading home a Lee Toland delivery at the back post.

Rovers back to winning ways after back to back draws but remain unbeaten in the league and all eyes will now turn to the visit of Cockhill next Sunday while Rovers and Fanad meet in a fortnight’s time back in Letterkenny in the Knockalla Cup.



Letterkenny Rovers: Rory Kelly, Rhys McDermott, Lee Toland, Emmet Friars, Dan O’Donnell, Matty Harkin, Declan Sharkey (Ciaran Daffan 86), Kevin McGrath, Gary Merritt (Davitt Walsh 86), Jonny Bonner, BJ Banda.

Fanad United: Oisin Cannon, Peter Curran (Seamus Friel 89), Paul Bradley, Conor Duggan, Patrick McGinley (Oisin Langan 57), Matthew McLaughlin, Martin McElhinney (Dylan Dorrian 67), Dean McCarry, Keelan McElwaine, Brian McVeigh, Edward O’Reilly.

Referee: Marty McGarrigle.

FIXTURES

bmcsports.ie Ulster Senior League



Sunday, December 1, 2pm

Fanad United v Bonagee United

Finn Harps v Derry City Reserves

Letterkenny Rovers v Cockhill Celtic

TABLE P W D L F A GD Pts

Bonagee United 5 3 1 1 9 5 4 10

Cockhill Celtic 3 3 0 0 4 1 3 9

Letterkenny 4 2 2 0 12 5 7 8

Finn Harps 4 2 1 1 6 4 2 7

Fanad United 5 0 1 4 4 12 -8 1

Derry City 5 0 1 4 1 9 -8 1