Finn Harps board expands from seven to 12 after annual general meeting of Donegal club

Finn Harps will go into the New Year with five new members on its board - and a sense of positivity as the club hopes to build on a successful 2019.

The Annual General Meeting of the Finn Harps Co-Operative Society Ltd was held in the Villa Rose Hotel on Sunday evening.

Twin Towns woman Kathy Taaffe, who has been involved in promotional, matchday and media liaison activities in recent seasons, becomes the new club secretary and takes over from Kilcar’s John Campbell, who has done trojan work for the club over the past few years. He will remain on the board with a new yet to be finalised role.

Photographer Joe Boland, a native of Lifford, is another new face on board while Letterkenny’s Ivan Harvey, and passionate Galway-based supporter Aidan McNelis were also elected.

Killygordon man Trevor Gordon, who previously served on the board some years ago, is also back on the new board which has been extended from seven members to 12.

Ballybofey businessman Sean Quinn will continue to be the club chairman with Bray-based stalwart Derek Wilkinson as the vice-chairman. Lorna McHugh remains as treasurer while Aidan Campbell is the marketing officer, James Rodgers is Youth Development Officer, and Ballyshannon’s Paul McLoone will continue to spearhead the stadium development project.

While expressing delight with the interest shown by people wishing to become board members, Quinn spoke of a “huge year” ahead and all involved are under no illusions about the scale of the task in trying to boost income in what will be another testing year in the top flight.

Meanwhile, budget conscious Finn Harps were in the black in for the year ending November 30, 2018 - a year that saw Harps clinch promotion through the play-offs. Despite being under huge financial pressure, the club reported a small trading profit of €16,767 for the year ending November 30, 2018. This compared with a loss of €32,609 in the previous year.

The club is set to hold a special general meeting in the spring of 2020 at which the 2019 accounts will be presented.

There was a dip in income in 2018, due chiefly to the fact that Harps were playing in the First Division.

Gate receipts fell from around €140,000 to €118,000, with sponsorship sliding to €39,000, down from €60,000 in 2017 when they were in the Premier Division.

Expenditure went down to €432,240 in 2018 from €536,047 in 2017.

The playing budget also dropped in 2017, falling by €58,000 to just over €170,000.

Academy expenses rose above the €50,000 mark.

The balance sheet listed current liabilities of €258,916 with accumulated operating losses of €610,179.

Club Shop

The Finn Harps club shop will open every evening this week (until Friday) from 5.30pm-7.00 pm for club merchandise and the new home jersey. The clubhouse will be open from the following times for those who wish to purchase season tickets.

Monday 2pm-7pm.

Tuesday - Friday: 10:30am-12:30pm & 2pm-7pm