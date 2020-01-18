Donegal players help Republic of Ireland to defeat Australia

There was a big Donegal say in the Football Association of Irish Schools' under-18 team that beat their Australian counterparts 2-1 at Home Farm's ground in Dublin.

Adam McCarron of Scoil Mhuire Buncrana was in the starting line up while Patrick Ferry (Pobalscoil Gaoth Dobhair), Patrick McGarvey (Rosses CS) and Luke Rudden (Carndonagh CS) were all substitutes.

Australia took the lead but the Irish side, managed by Finn Harps first team coach William O'Connor, came from behind to secure victory.

The Australians are on a two-week tour of Ireland and the UK. The Irish used the game as part of their preparations for the Centenary Shield.