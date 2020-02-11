"Ollie's a great man for persuading you" - Raf Cretaro is back at Finn Harps

Raf Cretaro has decided to come back out of retirement and has re-signed for Finn Harps for the new season.

The club announced the return of the experienced front-man today - and he could feature in Ollie Horgan's side when they open their new campaign against Cretaro's former club Sligo Rovers on Friday night.

Cretaro announced his retirement after helping Harps to their play-off win over Drogheda United at the end of last season.

However, he has recently been linked with a move back to Harps and Horgan's failure to land a new striker in time for the season's kick-off prompted Cretaro's return.

He notched his 500th appearance in the League of Ireland in last season’s 1-0 victory over Derry City last July.

“At the end of the season I wasn’t sure whether to go or not," Cretaro told the Finn Harps website.

"I kept in contact with Ollie over the break and he’s a great man for persuading you and giving you the confidence in your ability to go out and perform. It didn’t take much mind you, I’m delighted to be back for another year”.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan added; “Look you can’t deny Raf’s quality and what he can give us.

"He played a big role in our survival last year and I’m happy he’s decided to come back for us for another season. Some thanks must also go to the members of the 500 Club for their backing in helping the squad come together.”