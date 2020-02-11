Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

"Ollie's a great man for persuading you" - Raf Cretaro is back at Finn Harps

Striker re-signs in time for new season

Raf Cretaro

Back out of retirement - Raf Cretaro PICTURE: Claire McCahill

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Raf Cretaro has decided to come back out of retirement and has re-signed for Finn Harps for the new season.

The club announced the return of the experienced front-man today - and he could feature in Ollie Horgan's side when they open their new campaign against Cretaro's former club Sligo Rovers on Friday night.

Cretaro announced his retirement after helping Harps to their play-off win over Drogheda United at the end of last season.

However, he has recently been linked with a move back to Harps and Horgan's failure to land a new striker in time for the season's kick-off prompted Cretaro's return.

He notched his 500th appearance in the League of Ireland in last season’s 1-0 victory over Derry City last July.

“At the end of the season I wasn’t sure whether to go or not," Cretaro told the Finn Harps website.

"I kept in contact with Ollie over the break and he’s a great man for persuading you and giving you the confidence in your ability to go out and perform. It didn’t take much mind you, I’m delighted to be back for another year”.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan added; “Look you can’t deny Raf’s quality and what he can give us.

"He played a big role in our survival last year and I’m happy he’s decided to come back for us for another season. Some thanks must also go to the members of the 500 Club for their backing in helping the squad come together.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie